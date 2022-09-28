CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a special update at 7:00 a.m. CDT Wednesday morning as Hurricane Hunter aircraft found Ian had intensified significantly. The monster storm is a strong Category 4 hurricane packing winds over 150 MPH. Damaging winds, flooding, and storm surge are expected in Florida. Across the Gulf of Mexico, the Coastal Bend can expect rough surf and coastal flooding.
7 AM update: Countdown to Ian's landfall on the Sun Coast
Coastal impacts expected along Coastal Bend beaches
Posted at 8:23 AM, Sep 28, 2022
