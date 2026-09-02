Hump day heat returns this afternoon, with a few showers on the way this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s

Breezy later today with gusts up to 25mph from the Southeast

Tropical Depression Edouard in east Texas, could lead to showers this weekend

Summer time heat to start September

Going into the second day of the month we'll see plenty of sunshine that warms us up into the 90s and triple digits this afternoon. When accounting for humidity the "feels like" temperatures will be closer to 110-114F from 12 - 6 PM.

Through the next few days we're still looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with above average temperatures. In terms of climatology we're on the downward trend for daytime highs sitting around 93F today, with daytime highs forecast from 97-100F currently on the seven day forecast.

Tropical Depression Edouard and Rain Chances this Weekend

Edouard has officially lost Tropical Storm status and is now a Tropical Depression with sustained winds around 35mph as it drifts towards northeast Texas. With high pressure over the southeastern United States, we'll likely see the remnants of Edouard's mositure funnel back into central and south Texas by this weekend into the start of next week. For now it's still not looking like a drought busting widespread rainfall, but more so the opportunity for a few more showers into the afternoons. Something to keep in mind if you're making those Labor Day weekend plans!

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!