Hump day heat is here, with a breezy afternoon in store for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid and upper 90s, even a few triple digits

Hump Day Heat and Looking to the Weekend

Going into today we'll see plenty of sunshine overhead across the area with temperatures climbing to the upper 90s and even triple digits for inland neighbors. Heat index is expected to be upwards of 105-110F so make sure to try and stay coo out there today! It will also be pretty breezy for our Wednesday afternoon with sustained winds around 20mph from the south-southeast and gusts up to 30-35mph at times. This combination of winds with the hot temperatures in Duval county will lead to relative humidity values in the 20-30% range and easily sparked fuels for a fire. The NWS has put out a Fire Danger Statement for Duval county from 1-9PM today as a result. Make sure to avoid open flames and anything that could spark a fire today!

Tropical Trouble and Lake Levels

For now the National Hurricane Center is watching three areas of interest out in the Atlantic Ocean. Two of which only have a 10% chance of development through the next week, but the third which is furthest out in the waters is expected to move into an area of more favorable development giving it a 80% chance and is expected to become a tropical depression later this week. For now for us in the Coastal Bend this doesn't mean much with how far out it is in the water, but we're watching it and will keep you updated! In terms of the lake levels, Lake Corpus Christi has risen to 91.4% bringing the combined storage percentage to 43.2% which we haven't seen since June 26, 2023! However Choke Canyon is slowly decreasing, sitting around 24.5% this Wednesday morning compared to a week ago at 24.9%.

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!