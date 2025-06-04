HUMP DAY FORECAST: Turning up the heat for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Heat Risk increases through the weekend

If you thought the first half of this week was hot, hold on to your air conditioner. It's only going to feel hotter, with actual air temps slowly climbing to the middle to upper 90s and oppressive humidity. Expect more "air-you-can-wear" mornings as we wrap up this week. Stay cool out there and check in on kids, pets, and the elderly—they are most prone to heat-related illness. Don't leave anyone or anything in a hot vehicle!

Are you feeling a bit stuffy? The first few rounds of Saharan dust have arrived; the next significant batch looks to be here on Saturday. The dust can act as a respiratory irritant and often hinders rain chances. Thankfully, these rounds of dust are not very thick, are short-lived, and likely won't stick around into next week when our next opportunity for rain arrives. I'm tracking the chance for isolated to scattered showers as early as Monday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Very humid and breezy

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Stay cool!