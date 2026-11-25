CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Clouds clearing Tuesday night

Sunshine returns on Wednesday

Cold temps Wednesday and Thursday morning!

Cold mornings ahead

Tuesday's gloomy weather is on the way out as cooler, drier air is drawn into South Texas. Wednesday morning is going to be very chilly with low temps near 40ºF across the Coastal Bend! Infact, the coldest morning looks to be Thanksgiving morning. Our neighbors throughout Texas who are generally north of Interstate 10 are under freeze alerts through Thursday. Thankfully, I'm not expecting a freeze for our neighborhoods.

Sweater weather is here

This week has brought some of the coldest days we've had in a long time. Tuesday's high temperature is the coldest afternoon Corpus Christi has had since January! The last time the afternoon high temps was at or below 60ºF at CCIA was on January 13, 2026! On Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday morning lows will be in the upper 30s, and lowers 40s both mornings. There will be plenty of sunshine to help push afternoon high temps into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Pick out your favorite cozy sweater for Thanksgiving! A gradual warm-up will take place over the weekend. Temperatures could be back to average by Saturday, but a cold front will be approaching South Texas on Sunday. At this point, it does look like the final days of November will stay cool.

HUMP DAY FORECAST: Clear skies and cold temps sweep the Coastal Bend

Have a great holiday week ahead!