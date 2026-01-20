Humidity is on the rise with cloudy skies and a shower or two into our Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

More humidity and cloud cover today

A Shower or two possible throughout the day

Warmer temps to finish the week

Strong cold front works in this weekend

Today we're warmer across the area thankfully with temperatures in the 50s across the board. Throughout today some overriding Pacific moisture will hold our cloud cover in place with enough moisture and lift for a few isolated showers. Unfortunately the best rain chances and rainfall totals over the next 48 hours look like they'll remain over the water in the gulf. By the back half of this week we'll see warmer temperatures and more sunshine by Friday getting us into the upper 70s if not 80F. Then Friday night into Saturday morning we're expecting a strong cold front to arrive in the Lone Star state which will cool us off into the 50s and 40s for daytime highs this weekend. We'll also see more moisture work in once again, but much remains to be seen on when and where the two will come together. We're currently expecting mainly cold rain here, but as of now we can't rule out some freezing rain as we head into Saturday night and Sunday morning. We'll be sure to keep you updated as more high-resolution guidance becomes available over the next few days and the forecast gets more nailed down.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 68F

Winds: NE 5-15 mph, then PM E-SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 60F

Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 73F

Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great start to your Tuesday Coastal Bend!