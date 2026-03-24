Humidity is on the rise this week and that's a good sign for our forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense fog likely on Tuesday morning

Fire danger improving, but still a threat

No rain this week

Rain looks more likely next week

With temperatures cooling overnight, expect fog to develop before midnight. Visibility will likely drop to fractions of a mile for many neighborhoods, so allow for extra time on Tuesday morning for that morning commute. Once the fog clears, another warm afternoon awaits. The sky will be a sun/cloud mix as moisture gradually rises this week. Humid conditions are a good thing, though! Dry, breezy afternoons mean elevated fire weather conditions. More humidity will help to reduce that risk (slowly) over the next few days. Highs remain in the middle 80s with patchy fog during the morning hours.

KRIS 6 WEATHER

Unfortunately, there's no meaningful rainfall in the forecast through this weekend. Warmer-than-usual temps worsen the drought by giving a small aid to evaporation at our area lakes. But, hold out hope— indications for late-March rainfall continue to look promising. It's too far ahead to be very confident, but long-range guidance continues to suggest rain may return as early as next Tuesday! I'll keep an eye on the outlook.

KRIS 6 WEATHER

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: A few clouds, patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a great week!