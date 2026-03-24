Humidity is on the rise this week and that's a good sign for our forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense fog likely on Tuesday morning
- Fire danger improving, but still a threat
- No rain this week
- Rain looks more likely next week
With temperatures cooling overnight, expect fog to develop before midnight. Visibility will likely drop to fractions of a mile for many neighborhoods, so allow for extra time on Tuesday morning for that morning commute. Once the fog clears, another warm afternoon awaits. The sky will be a sun/cloud mix as moisture gradually rises this week. Humid conditions are a good thing, though! Dry, breezy afternoons mean elevated fire weather conditions. More humidity will help to reduce that risk (slowly) over the next few days. Highs remain in the middle 80s with patchy fog during the morning hours.
Unfortunately, there's no meaningful rainfall in the forecast through this weekend. Warmer-than-usual temps worsen the drought by giving a small aid to evaporation at our area lakes. But, hold out hope— indications for late-March rainfall continue to look promising. It's too far ahead to be very confident, but long-range guidance continues to suggest rain may return as early as next Tuesday! I'll keep an eye on the outlook.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: A few clouds, patchy dense fog
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Have a great week!