Humidity is on the rise, and soon rain chances will be too!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Muggy conditions are back
- Chance of showers later this week
That nice 'fall feeling' is going away. Thursday morning will bring the familiar 'air-you-can-wear' to the Coastal Bend. You can also expect some patchy fog for the Thursday morning commute.
With increased humidity, muggy afternoons with highs in the low 90s are in the forecast. I'm watching the big weather picture this weekend. Abundant moisture and a 'wrinkle' of low pressure will spark isolated t-showers. The rain will be widely spread across the Coastal Bend, but daily rain chances continue into next week! A little goes a long way — estimated rainfall accumulations are looking better with some model guidance calling for a few tenths of an inch over the next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: Noticeably humid, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: Calm
Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a wonderful evening!