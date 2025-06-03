HUMID AND HOT: Breezy southeast winds keep temps and humidity on the rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Oppressive humidity continues
- Increasing heat risk into next week
Let's continue to practice those heat safety tips! Temperatures are warm even for June! Expect afternoon highs to be in the lower to mid-90s today with 'feels like' temps in the low to mid-100s. Please check-in on kids, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.
Here are some tips to beat the heat:
Don't expect meaningful rainfall this week as high pressure will keep a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast. A silver lining is that rainfall is expected in the watershed— not much, but anything helps!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Very humid and breezy
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Humid and hot
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a cool week!