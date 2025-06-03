Watch Now
HUMID AND HOT: Breezy southeast winds keep temps and humidity on the rise

'Feels like' temps will reach the triple digits this week
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your Tuesday forecast (6-3-25)
HUMID AND HOT: Breezy southeast winds keep temps and humidity on the rise (6-3-25)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Oppressive humidity continues
  • Increasing heat risk into next week

Let's continue to practice those heat safety tips! Temperatures are warm even for June! Expect afternoon highs to be in the lower to mid-90s today with 'feels like' temps in the low to mid-100s. Please check-in on kids, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Here are some tips to beat the heat:

Tips to beat the heat!

Don't expect meaningful rainfall this week as high pressure will keep a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast. A silver lining is that rainfall is expected in the watershed— not much, but anything helps!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Very humid and breezy

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Humid and hot

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a cool week!

