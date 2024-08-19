HOT WEEK AHEAD: Monday kicks off a full week of dangerous heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Get ready for a week of challenging heat.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Heat Advisories will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for most of the Coastal Bend. Dangerous heat will be our biggest obstacle this week. Not only are the actual air temperatures going to be above-average this week, abundant humidity will amplify that heat. High pressure 'upstairs' in the upper levels of the atmosphere will lock in that hot, humid air for our forecast all week.
With high pressure overhead, don't expect much of a breeze this week with humid winds from the southeast at 10-15 mph. Our next best chance for rain looks to be Sunday with isolated thunderstorms possible. That's still several days away, so I'm cautiously optimistic but not holding my breath. We'll keep an eye on it!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Muggy and hot
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, warm
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Tuesday: Even hotter!
Temperature: High 101ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great week!