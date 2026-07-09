Hot weather sticks around today, but weekend rain could cool things down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly cloudy and hot this afternoon in the 90s

Stray shower or two possible, but less coverage than the past few days

Rain chances increase slightly Friday into Saturday

Isolated heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding concerns

Toasty Thursday Afternoon

Today we're expecting partly cloudy skies for the majority of our day leading to plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid 90s once again, with the upper 80s right along the coast. Keep in mind that with the abundant humidity we'll still be feeling like the lower triple digits out there! We could run into one or two stray showers, but this activity is less likely thanks to some Saharan dust overhead for today before it starts to decrease heading into Friday and Saturday.

Isolated Heavy Downpours To Close The Week

Tomorrow we'll see the departure of Saharan dust, and the arrival of more tropical moisture from the Gulf. This combination with the effects of daytime heating and the sea breeze is expected to increase our coverage of showers and even thunderstorms starting tomorrow and into Saturday. Now, I'll let you know this system and the combination of so many factors has the rain chances looking a little skittish, as we could see some push into Sunday morning, and some of us are likely to come out of Friday without seeing a drop fall. Overall, the weather story this weekend will show some of us will get up to 2 to 3 inches of rain under heavy downpours which could lead to localized flooding concerns. While others of us might come up nearly dry through the entire event, most of us should see at least a little rain at one point or another, but keep in mind it's not the widespread downpours we experienced last month.

I hope you have a great rest of your Thursday Coastal Bend!