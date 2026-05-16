Hot temps and a muggy breeze will make staying cool a challenge this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-Yay!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Gusty winds bring muggy conditions

Heat risk: moderate to major

Rainfall returns next week

MORE HEAT

Oppressive humidity is in our weekend forecast. The strong winds we saw today as keep lots of moisture in the air around the Coastal Bend. With temps near 90ºF through the weekend, humidity will make outdoor plans (like running Beach to Bay) a challenge! Please practice heat safety!

KRIS6 Enjoy your long weekend, but be careful out there.

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN

Our rainfall timeline has been delayed, the Coastal Bend neighborhoods should still get a good sip of rain next week. With rain now expected on Wednesday, it's possible that we could be in store for a wet Memorial Day weekend. We are still way to far ahead to make any calls, but the forecast looks confident. This stretch of rain will be caused not by a cold front, but by the unsettled weather pattern developing now. High pressure over the Gulf will to retreat to the east, making rainfall more likely. I'll keep an eye on the situation over the weekend.