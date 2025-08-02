Hot temperatures through the early evening with heat advisory in place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! A heat advisory is in place through 7 this evening for Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, and Jim Wells counties.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Very hot temperatures are expected this weekend. Saturday, Corpus Christi hit 102ºF, beating the original record of 100ºF set back in 1977. The average for today is 95ºF. We will see and feel consistently hot temperatures through Monday.

Humidity values are also increased, adding to our heat risk throughout our neighborhoods. Rain chances also remain low through next week. We could see some brief downpours more north and to the west of Corpus Christi through the late evening.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Sunday: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!