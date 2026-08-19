HOT HUMP DAY: 'Feels like' temps will flirt with the 110s in some neighborhoods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot, sunny, and windy

'Feels like' temps near 110ºF

Heat risk rising

August by the numbers

Heat continues across the Coastal Bend. This month's average temperatures (which factors morning low temps and afternoon high temps) is 87.3ºF— August 2026 is sitting at 97.7ºF. Heat risk will be major for the inland half of the Coastal Bend on Wednesday. Remember to practice heat safety as 'feels like' temps rise to the upper 100s and low 110s by afternoon. Expect another round of gusty winds by afternoon, topping out near 35 mph.

Not only is the heat a big star of the forecast, the lack of rainfall is too! No rainfall has been measured at Corpus Christi International Airport this month. High pressure looks to stay locked in place for the next week, limiting any opportunity for rainfall to just a few 'chispas' along the afternoon sea breeze. If no rainfall is measured at CCIA this month, it will only be the third time in recorded history (August 1899 and August 1911).

In The Tropics

All of quiet across the Atlantic Basin for now. Let's hope it stays that way!



