Hot, humid, and partly cloudy

'Feels like' temps in the upper 90s today
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 07:30:28-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's a warm start to the day here in the Coastal Bend. Temperatures are in the 70s for most of our communities. Some haziness and visibility restrictions in our western areas will dissipate early this morning.

Thursday will be another hot one. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. Thanks to abundant moisture in our atmosphere, 'feels like' temps will hang in the upper 90s this afternoon. A few stray sprinkles are dancing along our coast, fizzling out as they move inland. This will be the case throughout the day but expect generally sunny and dry weather.

We'll stay sunny and hot through the week. Our next best chance of rain will come at the start of next week as isolated showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast.

Have a terrific Thursday!

