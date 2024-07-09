Hot, hot, hot Taco Tuesday forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Make sure to SPF 30+ and a tall drink of water if you plan on being outdoors!

Heat Advisories in effect 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Near-record high temperatures

Rain chances return

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and hot

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

