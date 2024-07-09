Hot, hot, hot Taco Tuesday forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Make sure to SPF 30+ and a tall drink of water if you plan on being outdoors!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat Advisories in effect 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Near-record high temperatures
- Rain chances return
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy and hot
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a cool Tuesday!