Hot and windy today, then stormy tonight

Some late storms could be strong
Strong storms possible Tuesday night (4-9-24)
Posted at 8:01 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 09:01:23-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Stay weather aware tonight as storms will be moving through the Coastal Bend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hot & humid afternoon
  • Wind gusts to 40 mph
  • Strong storms possible tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SE 15-25, gusts to 40 mph

Tonight: Storm overnight, windy and warm
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SE/NW 10-20, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, dry, and windy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: NW 15-25, gusts to 40 mph

Have a terrific day!

