Hot and windy today, then stormy tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Stay weather aware tonight as storms will be moving through the Coastal Bend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot & humid afternoon

Wind gusts to 40 mph

Strong storms possible tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 15-25, gusts to 40 mph

Tonight: Storm overnight, windy and warm

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SE/NW 10-20, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, dry, and windy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: NW 15-25, gusts to 40 mph

Have a terrific day!