Hot and windy today, then stormy tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Stay weather aware tonight as storms will be moving through the Coastal Bend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot & humid afternoon
- Wind gusts to 40 mph
- Strong storms possible tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SE 15-25, gusts to 40 mph
Tonight: Storm overnight, windy and warm
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SE/NW 10-20, gusts to 30 mph
Wednesday: Sunny, dry, and windy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: NW 15-25, gusts to 40 mph
Have a terrific day!