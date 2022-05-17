Hot and humid week ahead, but relief on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

We've now had 12 days with highs at or above 90 degrees during the month of May. To say "it's hot" is an understatement here in the Coastal Bend. This stagnant pattern is thanks to persistent high pressure over South Texas.

But after a weekend of "dry heat", the humidity and our temperatures will be on the rise throughout this week. But relief is on the way! The high pressure "heat dome" will gradually move west adnd back down, making way for a new weather maker to arrive.

Our next best chance of rain will come on Sunday as a cold front moves through the region. While Corpus Christi has not recorded any measurable rain this month, this system may offer the most rain the city has seen since March! Rainfall accumulations currently look to be about a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Until then, expect hot, humid, windy and otherwise sweltering conditions. This includes Saturday's Beach to Bay race. Please be sure to be mindful of how your body is tolerating the heat. Heat related illness is is the leading cause of weather related deaths according to NOAA.

Stay cool and have a great week!