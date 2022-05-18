RTA to offer shuttle service for most Beach to Bay race legs

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will be shuttling runners to and from five of the six Beach to Bay legs.

Participants worried about available parking at their chosen Beach to Bay legs can ride the bus starting at different times, depending on which leg they're running. However, no shuttle service will be available for the sixth leg.

Courtesy image

The first-leg shuttle picks runners up at the old Sunrise Mall from 4:45-5:15 a.m., and drops them off at its starting point. It is scheduled to pick them up at Packery Channel after their leg is over, and will return them to Sunrise Mall.

The second shuttle runs from 5:15 - 6 a.m. and takes runners from the old Sunrise Mall to Packery Channel Park. It will pick them up after their leg is run under the north side of the JFK Causeway bridge and take them back to Sunrise Mall.

The rest of the shuttles are only one-way trips.

The leg three shuttle boards from 6:30 - 6:45 a.m. Runners will have a ride to their leg, but a shuttle will not be available to take them back to the north side of the JFK Causeway bridge, where the leg begins.

The shuttle for leg four will only be taking people back from the leg's endpoint at NAS-CC North Gate to Security Drive.

The fifth-leg shuttle will pick people up between 8 - 8:45 a.m. at the TAMU-CC parking lot and drop them off at the NAS-CC North Gate. It will not be taking people back to TAMU-CC after their leg.

No shuttle will be available for the sixth leg.