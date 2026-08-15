Hot and breezy pattern remains as tropical activity in the Atlantic settles down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Happy Saturday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Wind gusts around 30mph today

Highs in the upper 90s to low 100s

'Feels like' temps near 110ºF

Steamy weather pattern

August 5-15th is climatologically the warmest stretch of the year in Corpus Christi, where the average high temperature is 96ºF. Heaed into the new week, temperatures will remain in the upper 90s closer to the coast and low 100s inland. After accounting for the humidity, 'feels-like' temperatures will approach 110 over the next couple of days. Heat advisories could be issued next week if heat index values across the Coastal Bend reach or exceed 110+ for at least 2 hours. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure to take breaks and stay hydrated throughout the day. With little to no rain in the forecast, it's a great weekend to head to the beach, but be sure to pack sunscreen, as there will be limited cloud cover, and extreme UV.

Good news from the tropics

Invest 94L will not develop into anything "tropical" over the next week. High wind shear and Saharan Dust in the Central Tropical Atlantic have shredded apart these thunderstorms trying to organize in the Atlantic. The tropics remains quiet for this weekend and there is nothing to worry about in the Gulf!



Though the Atlantic Basin remains quiet for now, we will continue to see more tropical waves emerge off the coast of Africa over the coming weeks as we continue through the most active month of hurricane season and approach the peak of Hurricane season in September.