CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Temperatures this week hit the upper 90s and low 100s

A few showers possible during the afternoon, but mostly sunny

More showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday

'Feels-like' temps 105-110, heat advisories could be issued over the next few days

Steamy September Pattern

Following the holiday weekend, the Coastal Bend lies under stubborn high pressure, which is reducing our rain chances for a majority of the week. Daily coverage of stray sea-breeze showers remains around 15%, but better rain chances arrive on Wednesday. Tuesday will grant us lots of sunshine during the daytime, with a few clouds during the day, but not much relief from the heat. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and low 100s for most neighborhoods, keeping us much warmer than we usually are for September. The average high temperature is 92 degrees, and we could hit near 100 degrees again in Corpus Christi on Tuesday. 'Feels-like' temperatures still remain in the 105-110 degree range for the week ahead, so be sure to check on those who are more vulnerable to the heat, as most of the Coastal Bend is under a major heat risk for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Holiday heat and low rain chances persist, but more showers are likely Wednesday

A few showers and thunderstorms by midweek

Plenty of moisture and a little help from upstairs in the atmosphere is helping to increase the rain chances for Wednesday. Some showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to develop along the coast during the morning hours, so make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes on the commute to work. Some more storms will continue to propagate further inland during the afternoon. If you hear thunder, make sure to head indoors. For the rest of the week, rain chances remain fairly low, so must neighborhoods can expect mostly sun and clouds until the weekend. Most of the rain will likely occur further inland during the afternoon hours, but models are starting to pick up on a few more rain chances for Sunday morning closer to the coast.

Enjoy the rest of your Labor Day Coastal Bend!