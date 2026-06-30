HI JULY: A new month begins with very little change in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Oppressively humid this week

Saharan Dust lingers

A brief sprinkle or 'chispa' possible

July starts steamy

The new month begins much like June ended— hot and humid. Wednesday morning lows will dip into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees before climbing back into the lower 90s by afternoon. Factor in the thick humidity, and it'll feel considerably hotter throughout the day. As we move deeper into the week, afternoon highs will inch up a degree or two with some spots hitting the middle 90s by the weekend. 'Feels like' temperatures will range from the upper 80s during morning hours to the low 100s by mid-afternoon.

Big weather picture holds

That Saharan dust we've been tracking? It's still making itself at home across the Coastal Bend. While Monday was the worst of it, a few lighter batches will continue to approach the Texas coast. Upper-level high pressure will keep this dusty air in place and breezy conditions will continue stirring things up. You might have noticed more aggravating allergies and respiratory issues. If you're sensitive to air quality, it might be a good idea to limit time outdoors. The dust will also give our skies that characteristic hazy, milky appearance with especially vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

Rainfall?

Rain chances remain minimal under this weather pattern. Still, as we remain on the periphery of this stubborn high pressure, a brief sprinkle or 'chispa' is possible. Rainfall isn't likely, so if you do see any, consider yourself lucky!