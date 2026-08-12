CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot, sunny, and breezy

Heat alerts likely midweek

Watching The Tropics

Heat risk is on the rise

Hot, humid, and breezy conditions are expected on Hump Day. Southeast (onshore) winds continue to provide plenty of moisture and humidity across our neighborhoods. As a result, stifling August heat feels even worse. This is climatologically our hottest stretch of the year (August 5- 15) with an average high temperature of 96ºF. Abundant humidity will push 'feels like' temperatures to 90s early in the morning, and to the 110s by afternoon. If 'feels like' temps stay in the 110s for two hours or longer, a Heat Advisory could be issued. Please be sure to stay hydrated! Make sure to look before you lock and check on kids, pets, and the elderly as they are more prone to heat-related illness.

Heat risk rises on Wednesday, as 'feels like' temps reach the 110s

In The Tropics

There's a growing likelihood that a tropical wave moving across the Atlantic could become a Tropical Depression— or possibly even our next named storm— by this weekend.



It's typical to see an uptick in activity across the open Atlantic as tropical waves leave the western African Coast and emerge over warm water. The areas highlight on this map indicate a probability of 'tropical trouble' forming. While there is Saharan Dust across the Atlantic, it likely won't be much of an obstacle for the eatserly wave highlighted in red. The next name on the list of Atlantic Hurricane names is Cristobal (pronounced krees-TOH-bahl). There is not threat to the Coastal Bend at this time.

Have a great evening!