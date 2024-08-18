Heat and humidity continue through Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! I hope you all are enjoying your weekend weather aware of all this heat we're experiencing in Southeast Texas.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High pressure continues to dominate our area this weekend into next week. We are still seeing heat alerts in place as temperatures climb into the upper 90s by midday to afternoon. High pressure stems from when we see ridges in the atmosphere, giving us hot weather and little to no rainfall.

Our opportunity of rain this week remains low, but a seabreeze could kick off some temporary showers. We will likely remain dry and see heat indices between 110 and 114 degrees, initiating heat alerts. This week, we will continue to be hot with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and lows in the upper 70s and low 80s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with light winds (head advisory in place)

Temperature: High 95°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light winds after midnight

Temperature: Low 79°F

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and very hot

Temperature: High 97°F

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great weekend!