Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat alerts issued for Tuesday across Coastal Bend

Limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day
Stefanie's WX 5-21-24
Posted at 7:38 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 08:38:54-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy (spicy) Taco Tuesday! Heat Alerts are on deck for this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A Heat Advisory will be in effect 1-7 p.m.
  • Disrespectful wind gusts
  • Hazy all week
  • Afternoon 'Feels like' temps hover 110ºF this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and hot
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Wednesday:
Temperature:
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting 30 mph

Have a terrific day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019