Heat alerts issued for Tuesday across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy (spicy) Taco Tuesday! Heat Alerts are on deck for this afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Heat Advisory will be in effect 1-7 p.m.
- Disrespectful wind gusts
- Hazy all week
- Afternoon 'Feels like' temps hover 110ºF this week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and hot
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Wednesday:
Temperature:
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting 30 mph
Have a terrific day!