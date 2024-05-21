Heat alerts issued for Tuesday across Coastal Bend

Limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day

May 21, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy (spicy) Taco Tuesday! Heat Alerts are on deck for this afternoon. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Heat Advisory will be in effect 1-7 p.m.

Disrespectful wind gusts

Hazy all week

Afternoon 'Feels like' temps hover 110ºF this week CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and hot

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting 30 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph Wednesday:

Temperature:

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting 30 mph Have a terrific day!

