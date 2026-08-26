Heat alerts are on deck for Wednesday's oppressive 'feels like' temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday 12 -7 p.m.

Near-record heat continues

Slight chance of showers this weekend

HOT HUMP DAY FORECAST

As above-average temperatures continue, Wednesday is gearing up to be another hot one. 'Feels like' temps rise near the 110s by afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Make sure to practice heat safety: stay hydrated and take breaks inside, in the air conditioning. Once again, southeast winds will become breezy during the afternoon, with gusts around 30 mph as the sea breeze moves inland.

RAIN CHANCES LOOK BETTER

August 2026 has been one of the driest months of 2026 (so far). Corpus Christi has only recorded zero rainfall in August two other times: August 1899 and August 1911. The ridge of high pressure (a.k.a. the Heat Dome) overhead looks to be weakening this weekend. This means there are very slight rain chances in the forecast. A few showers are possible on Friday, and more likely Saturday.

IN THE TROPICS

The Atlantic Basin look a bit busier with Invest 95L and Invest 96L brewing. Neither of these disturbances poses a threat to land at this time. Invest 95L is near Bermuda and could become a short-lived Tropical Depression later this week. Invest 96L is a tropical wave that has a better chance of development over the next week. This wave will continue moving westward, toward the Lesser Antilles.



