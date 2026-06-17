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SCIENCE SNIPPET: The first heat alerts of 2026 issued for the Coastal Bend

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CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The National Weather Service has placed most of the Coastal Bend under a Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. Wednesday. This advisory includes counties along and east of US Hwy 281. While air temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid 90s today, it will feel much hotter to your body when accounting for the humidity! It will actually feel like the mid to upper 100s, with some places experiencing heat index values closer to 114 degrees.

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This happens many times a year, but can have serious impacts on those who are sensitive to the heat. Currently, there is a moderate (level 2 out of 4) risk for heat-related illnesses due to these very hot and muggy conditions, and this can impact more vulnerable groups such as older adults, infants, outdoor workers, and pets.

WHAT TO DO

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Forecast Feels Like temps Wednesday Night

  • Stay hydrated
  • Wear light weight and light colored clothing
  • Limit extensive time outdoors
  • Spend time in air-conditioned areas
  • Do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles

More dangerous heat is on the way for tomorrow. The NWS Corpus Christi office will issue an Extreme Heat Warning due to 'feels like' temperatures approaching 122 degrees.

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