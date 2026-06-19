Heat Advisories on deck for a steamy Juneteenth across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat Advisory in effect 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Heat Risk: Moderate (2 out of 4)

A few showers return Saturday evening

Improved, but still dangerous heat

Thursday brought dangerous 'feels like' temps in to the 120s (and even a few suspicious readings in the 130s) to the Coastal Bend. While our partners at the National Weather Service quality control those readings, I'm happy to say that Friday will not be as hot. Expect morning lows in the upper 70s and lower 80s with another round of 'air-you-can-wear'. 'Feels like' temps reach the 100s by mid-morning and peak in the low to mid 110s by afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be in effect 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please be sure to stay hydrated! Check in on kids, pets, and the elderly; these folks are more prone to heat-related illness.

Rainfall

Aside from a few showers late Saturday and maybe next Tuesday, the forecast looks dry. Thanks to recent rainfall, we have a little 'breathing room' with our rainfall trend. For the year, Corpus Christi is ahead on yearly rain; similarly, our Drought Monitor and lake levels are improving. Still, we have a long way to go before we are out of the Coastal Bend water crisis.