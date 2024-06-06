Heat Advisories continue, but slightly less hot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! The heat is backing down just a little bit, but you still need to practice those heat safety steps to stay cool!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat Advisories begin at 1 p.m.
- Slightly less humid
- No meaningful rainfall in the forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, still hot
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Patchy dense fog
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Friday: Sunny and hot, but slightly less humid
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Have a great day!