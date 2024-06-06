Watch Now
Heat Advisories continue, but slightly less hot

'Feels like' temps will range between 106-114ºF
Stefanie's WX 6-6-24
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 06, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! The heat is backing down just a little bit, but you still need to practice those heat safety steps to stay cool!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat Advisories begin at 1 p.m.
  • Slightly less humid
  • No meaningful rainfall in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, still hot
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Patchy dense fog
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Friday: Sunny and hot, but slightly less humid
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a great day!

