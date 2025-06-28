HAZY SATURDAY: Saharan dust is here and will reduce air quality

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Saharan dust arrives Saturday, reduced air quality

Rain returns later on Sunday, lingers into midweek

Saharan dust may dry things up for a day, but the rain will be back as early as Sunday. For now, the dust is keeping skies hazy and that's a problem for some who are sensitive to reduced air quality.

Rain returns by late Sunday as an upper-level disturbance sweeps across the region (not enough dust to squash those rain chances completely). Rain looks to also keep our temperatures cooler into Monday! But as the upper-level help moves on, Saharan dust once again keeps things dry and hazy. The Independence Day holiday looks to be dry and hot, but I'm watching an area of interest in the Bay of Campeche for development. As of now, there is a low chance for development over the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Saturday: Hot with Isolated showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Cloudy, increasing t-showers

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great weekend!