Happy first day of Fall! Mostly sunny this afternoon, light chance of showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend! Happy first day of Fall!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warm start to the week
- Cold front midweek
- Better rain chances Wednesday & Thursday
Temperatures to start the week will be in the mid to upper 90s across our neighborhoods. Throughout the week, there is a daily chance of showers but those chances increase by the midweek.
Midweek, we will get a cold front that will bring some relief in temperatures as well as better rain chances Wednesday and Thursday as the cold front stalls over south Texas.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of showers
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Have a great Monday!