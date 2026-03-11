HAPPENING NOW: Big changes on Wednesday take the forecast from gloomy to sunny

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!

A cold front will pass over the Coastal Bend Wednesday morning. The pompous round of showers and storms early this morning was the bulk of our rain; aside from a few lingering showers, the forecast is dry! As for our temperature trend, the front will bring downslope winds this afternoon. These are winds that cause temps to soar behind a cold front. High on Wednesday afternoon will top out near 90ºF (closer to 80ºF along the coast).

Starting Thursday, temperatures will be near average under sunny skies. This means chilly temps on Thursday and Friday morning, with gorgeous afternoon conditions! Make some outdoor plans!!

Wednesday: Showers ending, sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SW/NW 20-30 mph

Wednesday night: Chilly and breezy

Temperature: Low 53ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Thursday: Sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

