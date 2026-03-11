Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAPPENING NOW: Big changes on Wednesday take the forecast from gloomy to sunny

Moderate risk of rip currents on Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber breaks down the changes coming to the Spring Break forecast. (3-11-2026)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • 'Disrespectful winds' continue
  • Showers ending

A cold front will pass over the Coastal Bend Wednesday morning. The pompous round of showers and storms early this morning was the bulk of our rain; aside from a few lingering showers, the forecast is dry! As for our temperature trend, the front will bring downslope winds this afternoon. These are winds that cause temps to soar behind a cold front. High on Wednesday afternoon will top out near 90ºF (closer to 80ºF along the coast).

Starting Thursday, temperatures will be near average under sunny skies. This means chilly temps on Thursday and Friday morning, with gorgeous afternoon conditions! Make some outdoor plans!!
Plan your trip to the coast here: kristv.com/beachconditions

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday: Showers ending, sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SW/NW 20-30 mph

Wednesday night: Chilly and breezy
Temperature: Low 53ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph

Thursday: Sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Have a great day!

