Halloween Forecast: Sunny, dry, with mild temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Halloween Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dry and cooler air is still in place for today increasing fire danger with already dry vegetation

Trick or treating temps should be in the 70s and feeling like the 60s

Weak cold front works in tomorrow night bringing a slight rain chance

Today we'll see sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 80s across the area with dew points in the 30s and 40s for most of us with 50s isolated along the coast. Southeasterly winds take back over this late afternoon into evening increasing moisture as we head into our Saturday. Rain chances slightly increase tomorrow night with a weak cold front pushing in and the increased moisture in place, but it's only around 20-30%. Next week looks above average hanging on to the 80s for daytime highs and upper 80s by late next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny skies, dry air, and mild temps

Temperature: 81F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and cool

Temperature: 58F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly Cloudy skies with isolated evening t-storms

Temperature: 85F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Friday and Halloween Coastal Bend!