CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy dense fog is likely

Stray 'chispas' and 'sprinkles' at most on Saturday

Cloudy, but clearing by afternoon

Warm and muggy weekend ahead

Our neighborhoods were drenched on Friday. The highest rain totals were where the heavy storms frequented: Corpus Christi, Portland/ Gregory, and Rockport/Fulton. Heading into the weekend, damp conditions remain for the first half of Saturday. With patchy fog and drizzle, there are just stray showers in the Saturday morning forecast. Clouds will clear by afternoon, and the sunshine will heat our temps to the upper 80s! With lots of moisture in the air, Halloween will be warm and very humid!

HALLO-WEEKEND FORECAST: Cloudy and damp start, then warm and muggy sunshine

There's a spooky good forecast in store for the Coastal Bend. Warm temps will feel extra muggy over the next couple of days. This weekend, high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. This is a bit warm for late October/early November with our average high near 80ºF this time of the year. Monday could be the warmest day of the week with a few neighborhoods reaching the low 90s! It's warm, humid air ahead of our next "weather maker", a cold front. This front will reach Texas on Monday and pass over the Coastal Bend during Tuesday afternoon and early evening. While the front will bring much drier air, the cool-down is modest. Expect mornings in the upper 50s/ lower 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Have a great weekend!