Halfway through a rain-free week in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Oppressive humidity continues

No meaningful expected

Saharan dust is on the way

It's humid!

While afternoon high temps have been pretty typical for this time of the year, the mornings have been about 5 degrees warmer than usual. Thanks to oppressive humidity, this has 'feels like' temps feeling unpleasant sooner in the day. We are South Texans— we can certainly handle heat, but that doesn't mean we ignore heat safety as we adjust to this summer weather. Expect morning lows near 80ºF and afternoon highs in the lower 90s on Wednesday. 'Feels like' temps will rise to the low 100s for most neighborhoods. Please make sure to stay hydrated! Check in on kids, pets, and the elderly; these folks are more prone to heat-related illness.

Saharan dust returns

As is typical in June, a big plume of dust from the Saharan Desert is moving across the Atlantic Ocean. A batch will return to the Coastal Bend on Wednesday morning. While it looks to be a lighter plume, it can be a respiratory irritant for some folks. Skies will also have a hazy appearance. Our first stretch of late sunsets (8:29 p.m. from June 26 - July 8) might appear extra rosy as a result.