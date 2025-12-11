Great Thursday ahead as we head into the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Beautiful day today with sunshine and ~70F for daytime highs

A little warmer tomorrow in the upper 70s with more cloud cover working in

Chasing 80F by Saturday before a Sunday cold front with cooler air

Today we're starting off pretty nicely in the 50s for most of us and dew points drying out in the 30s and 40s. Plenty of sunshine and 70F for today is looking pretty nice with another one on the way tomorrow as we push into the upper 70s for daytime highs. Rain chances start to slightly increase as we head into the weekend, but for now it mainly targets Sunday morning hours so other than that I wouldn't cancel plans as of now! Sunday brings our next cold front as temperatures drop to the 60s to start off next week before another warm up into the upper 70s by the middle of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Nice

Temperature: 71F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool



Temperature: 57F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Possible AM Fog, then Partly Cloudy PM

Temperature: 78F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!