Gradual warming this week brings rising heat risk conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Another warm week here in the Coastal Bend with a gradual warming trend towards the weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
High pressure continues to settle over the Coastal Bend, leading to sunny and clear skies. We will still be humid throughout the week and it will be important to practice heat safety tips as feels-like temperatures will consistently hit the triple digits this week.
Our more west and southern neighbors are feeling the brunt of the heat as more inland neighborhoods warm up faster than those along the coast. As far as rain chances, you can expect a primarily dry week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny conditions
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies, windy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Monday!