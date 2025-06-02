Gradual warming this week brings rising heat risk conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Another warm week here in the Coastal Bend with a gradual warming trend towards the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High pressure continues to settle over the Coastal Bend, leading to sunny and clear skies. We will still be humid throughout the week and it will be important to practice heat safety tips as feels-like temperatures will consistently hit the triple digits this week.

Our more west and southern neighbors are feeling the brunt of the heat as more inland neighborhoods warm up faster than those along the coast. As far as rain chances, you can expect a primarily dry week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny conditions

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Monday!