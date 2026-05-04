Gorgeous weather now— but windy, hot, and stormy weather will return soon!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Moderate to major heat risk begins Tuesday

Tracking a late-week cold front/rainfall

Storms likely on Thursday

HEAT RISK

It was a beautiful weekend and start to the week all across South Texas, but as the saying goes: 'all good things must come to an end." Hot, windy, and humid conditions will return to the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday. Gusty southeast winds will make for humid conditions. This means moderate to major heat risk will be a concern on Tuesday and Wednesday across the Coastal Bend. Please be sure to stay hydrated! Relief will come with our next cold front.

YES, ANOTHER COLD FRONT

It's like deja vu! Another cold front will be making its way to South Texas later in the week. The timing of this cold front will be a bit tricky, so please continue to check back on the forecast as details become clearer. Expect widely scattered showers and storms that could impact our Coastal Bend neighborhoods as early as Thursday and last through early Saturday. I'll keep a close eye on this front and the rain expected along with it.