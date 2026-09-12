Get ready for a hot weekend across the Coastal Bend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-Yay!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Near-record high temperatures

'Feels like' temps: upper 100s

A few sea breeze showers possible

HOT, HOT, HOT!

Making plans? Oppressive heat is locked in place for the weekend! Rain chances are limited to those along the afternoon sea breeze. While conditions will be drier, there's plenty of humidity to make extra- hot temperatures dangerous. Heat alerts are possible, but heat risk will be a problem regardless. Please practice heat safety! Expect high temps to top out near 100ºF, with 'feels like' temps near 110ºF. Major heat risk means you'll need to take breaks, stay hydrated, and look before you lock.

Worsening Drought

This week's drought monitor shows the drought is wrsening across South Texas. This is not surprising since we've seen very little rainfall. Rain in the past two days should help in a small way for next week's update. We'll hope for better rain chances next week!



In The Tropics

We've reached the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and all is quiet across The Tropics! As the Pacific Basin remains very active, an unusually quiet Atlantic Basin is appreciated!



