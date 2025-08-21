Frontal boundary leads to increased rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered to widespread showers this afternoon

Marginal risk for excessive rainfall today

Daily rain chances will continue beyond the weekend

Sunshine and extra cloud coverage to gather early this Friday Jr. Shower and t-storm opportunities will increase around lunchtime due to extra moisture and a cold front that is making its way down the Great Plains, boosting our rain chances. Rainfall will be heavy at times, leading to our marginal risk (level 1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall today.

Daily rain chances will stick around beyond the upcoming weekend, and we'll see a small dip in temperatures falling slightly below average beginning Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, PM storms

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: Light & variable

Friday: Some sunshine and t-storms

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Have a good day!