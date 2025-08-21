Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Frontal boundary leads to increased rain chances

Julia Kwedi Thursday 8/21/25 Sunrise forecast
Increased rain chances today
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Scattered to widespread showers this afternoon
  • Marginal risk for excessive rainfall today
  • Daily rain chances will continue beyond the weekend

Sunshine and extra cloud coverage to gather early this Friday Jr. Shower and t-storm opportunities will increase around lunchtime due to extra moisture and a cold front that is making its way down the Great Plains, boosting our rain chances. Rainfall will be heavy at times, leading to our marginal risk (level 1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall today.

Daily rain chances will stick around beyond the upcoming weekend, and we'll see a small dip in temperatures falling slightly below average beginning Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, PM storms
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: Light & variable

Friday: Some sunshine and t-storms
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Have a good day!

