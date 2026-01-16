Friday's warm and sunny forecast won't stick around for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Sunny & warmer on Friday
- Colder temps this weekend
- Watching rain chances next week
What season is it anyway?
Friday's forecast includes lots of blue sky and sunshine. Combined with southwest winds, these conditions will send afternoon highs to the upper 70s and lower 80s! This is near-record warmth for January, but the record high for January 16 (85ºF) will remain securely in the top spot. Don't get used to the warmth, because a cold front will pass through the Coastal Bend on Friday evening. This front not only brings windy conditions on Saturday morning, but you can also expect cloudy skies and chilly temps. The Coastal Bend will wake up to 30s and 40s on Sunday morning! It's best to once again prepare for a light freeze in Live Oak and Bee County neighborhoods— just in case.
Rainfall
Late Monday night into Tuesday, a second cold front arrives. I don't think any of the Martin Luther King Day activities will be impacted, but confidence is growing in favor of a soggy Tuesday and Wednesday next week! Expect widely scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations as of now are estimated to be 0.5-1.0 inches by Thursday! If this pans out, we'll be caught up for our expected January rainfall!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear and chilly
Temperature: Low 47ºF
Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Clear skies and much warmer!
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SW/SE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy, breezy, and cool
Temperature: Low 51ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph
Have a great evening!