Friday's Forecast: Still sunny with some passing showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Rain chances are coming back in the forecast today and gradually increasing over the weekend into next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunny conditions are still here in the forecast as rain chances make a return to the Coastal Bend. Much of the rainfall activity is over the Gulf at this time and will gradually move closer to the coast.

Temperatures will be closer to normal with rain chances in the forecast, as well as increased cloud cover. Highs will be in the upper 80s, low 90s. Rain chances are a bit lower than originally expected, but there is a chance for daily showers through the weekend and early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with passing showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny with a chance of showers

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Have a great Friday!