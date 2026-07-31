Friday's forecast includes rising temps and a rising Nueces River

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot, muggy, and breezy

'Feels like' temps near 110s

Nueces River near Three Rivers to crest Friday

Hot Temps

Temperatures remain in the middle to upper 90s across the Coastal Bend. Southeast winds have been breezy, ushering in plenty of humidity. 'Feels like' temps will return to the triple digits for most of Friday afternoon as a result. Winds will be breezy during the afternoon, gusting to 30 mph. Please make sure to stay cool, hydrated, and look before you lock. Check on kids, pets, and the elderly as they are more prone to heat-related illness!

Nueces River Flooding

All eyes are on the Nueces River— specifically the gauge at Three Rivers. The river reached major flood stage Thursday afternoon. Some roads are already covered in water— especially upstream of the gauge, in Simmons. The latest forecast puts the river near-crest on Friday around 12 p.m. (~39 feet/ 16,000 cfs) and at its crest around 7 p.m. (39.2 feet/ 16,600 cfs ), where it will stay through Saturday midday. The forecast has trended downward: on Tuesday, the forecast initially predicted a crest near 40.4 feet or about 19,000 cfs. The seemingly small change in streamflow has big implications; a reduction of 2,400 cfs means in one day, there is 4,760 acre-feet less water going downstream.





Have a great evening!