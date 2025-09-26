Friday's Forecast: Clear, sunny skies expected today with seasonal temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are looking forward to clear, sunny skies throughout our neighborhoods to end the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Thursday's cold front brought showers and thunderstorms that dropped temperatures in our neighborhoods, followed by cooler, drier air. This will lead to clear, sunny conditions for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures stay near-normal for the weekend before slightly increasing by early next week in the low to mid 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, clear skies

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sunny with light winds

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great Friday!