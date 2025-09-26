Friday's Forecast: Clear, sunny skies expected today with seasonal temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are looking forward to clear, sunny skies throughout our neighborhoods to end the week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Thursday's cold front brought showers and thunderstorms that dropped temperatures in our neighborhoods, followed by cooler, drier air. This will lead to clear, sunny conditions for the end of the week and into the weekend.
Temperatures stay near-normal for the weekend before slightly increasing by early next week in the low to mid 90s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, clear skies
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny with light winds
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great Friday!