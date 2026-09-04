Friday's forecast brings plenty of sunshine with a few showers this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s

Breezy later today with gusts up to 25mph from the Southeast

Remnants of Edouard in east Texas, could lead to showers this weekend

Labor Day Weekend Heat

Going into the fourth day of the month we'll see plenty of sunshine that warms us up into the 90s and triple digits this afternoon. When accounting for humidity the "feels like" temperatures also known as the heat index will be closer to 110-114F from 12 - 6 PM. Through the next few days we're still looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with above average temperatures. In terms of historical averages we're on the downward trend for daytime highs for the time of year sitting around 93F today, with daytime highs forecast from 95-100F currently on the seven day forecast.

Remnants of Edouard and Rain Chances the next few days

With high pressure over the southeastern United States, we'll likely see the remnants of Edouard's moisture funnel back into central and south Texas for this weekend and into the start of next week. For now it's still not looking like a drought busting widespread rainfall, but more so the opportunity for a few more showers into the afternoons from Saturday through next Monday. Something to keep in mind if you're already making those Labor Day weekend plans!

I hope you have a great Friday Coastal Bend!