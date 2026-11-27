CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Howdy and Happy Thanksgiving Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly cloudy skies with lows into the 40s and 50s tonight

Afternoon highs climbing into the 70s this weekend

Next cold front on Sunday cools things off for Monday to the 60s

Rain chances remain low through the seven day forecast

Cooler temperatures for the Thanksgiving Holiday

Today we bottomed out in the upper 30s at the international airport for our morning low and only got into the lower and middle 60s for daytime highs for a fairly chilly Thanksgiving. For tomorrow we'll be pretty cool still starting out in the 40s for most of us with highs rising into the upper 60s for Friday afternoon which will still be below average which is the lower 70s for this time of year.

Sunday cold front and rain chances

We're tracking some more humidity this weekend that will be on par with the warming trend. However, by Sunday we're looking at our next cold front in the late morning and early afternoon that will bring back cooler temperatures to kick off next week. Unfortunately rain chances are not expected with this cold frontal passage and for the rest of the seven day forecast remain pretty low. It will also be brief lived with our next warm up in store for the middle of next week where we push into the upper 70s for daytime highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

I hope you have a great Thanksgiving Coastal Bend!