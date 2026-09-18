Friday will be muggy and hot, but could offer one more chance for showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot and muggy conditions

A few isolated showers on Friday

Drier rain chances this weekend

HummerBird Celebration

Heading out to Aransas County for humming birds? THe weather will be muggy. Showers are likely on Friday, but are less likely Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall redemption

Thursday was a flop for many neighborhoods. A few chispas moved across the Coastal Bend, and storms raced across the northern and southern fringes of the Coastal Bend. Heading into Friday, there's another chance to pick up on meaningful rainfall. Any showers that do form could provide a 'good sip of rain'. Scattered showers are expected to move in during the very early morning commute. A second round of scattered showers will move inland along the afternoon sea breeze. Friday evening will dry out and Friday Night Fever will be good to go!

Muggy and hot!

"Air you can wear" will be palpable again on Friday. This will kep actual air temperatures in check, but 'feels like' temps will return to the middle 100s. A rainy morning should help tame the heat throughout the rest of the day! Please practice heat safety! You'll need to take breaks, stay hydrated, and look before you lock.

In The Tropics

Unusually quiet conditions continue across the Atlantic Basin. We're watching one area of interest in the Atlantic, but there is no risk to the Coastal Bend.



