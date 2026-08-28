Friday will be hot for most of us, with a few showers for inland neighborhoods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s

Isolated showers this afternoon along the sea breeze, a t-storm or two is possible

Potential rain delay for some football games

Warm Weekend Ahead with highs in the upper 90s

Summer time heat to close out August

We've been stuck with high pressure mainly overhead which has kept our daytime highs slightly above average over the past couple of weeks. Going into the weekend unfortunately it's looking like it will stay above average across the Coastal Bend so make sure to stay cool out there! Going into next week there's some indications of a slight cool down by a few degrees, but for now we're still looking fairly warm for the first half of September according to the long range outlooks from the climate prediction center.

Rain Chances Going Into the Weekend

Today the sea breeze could fire off a few more showers starting near highway 77 and pushing further southwest as they move through the area. Keep in mind these are only expected to be around 20% coverage so most of us will be staying dry, but a few of us could run into a quick shower or even a rain delay for the Friday night lights out there! Make sure to bring along an umbrella and "if thunder roars, go indoors!" Tomorrow we could see a few more sea breeze showers try to kick up in the afternoon, but coverage should be slightly less along with a weaker chance of thunderstorms developing although there could still be a few rumbles of thunder.

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!