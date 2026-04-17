Friday is looking muggy and windy, but the cold front shakes things up tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Cloudy, Muggy, and Windy for Friday

Cloudy and Mild Saturday for most of the day

Cold front arrives tomorrow evening bringing a strong north wind

Most of our rain comes from Sunday through Tuesday(with Monday being the rainiest)

We still have plenty of mugginess in the air for Friday with dew points in the lower 70s almost across the board. As we head through the day we'll hold on to mostly cloudy skies and see the winds pick up even more as we go into the afternoon topping out around ~35mph at times. Going into Saturday we still look similar with cloudy skies and humid air for most of the day, but it all changes when the cold front arrives tomorrow evening (current estimate around 5:30-9:30pm depending on its speed) bringing cooler temps and drier air at the surface where we feel it.

As we head into Sunday we'll wake up to considerable changes with temps in the upper 50s to start the day and afternoon highs only pushing the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will also be very breezy from Saturday night through our Sunday out of the north in the wake of the cold front around 20-30mph at times.

Rainfall wise the chances start to pick up by Sunday with more isolated to widely scattered showers around the area. By Monday this activity is expected to become a little more widespread with a few thunderstorms also in the mix. Estimated rainfall totals bring a decent ~0.5-0.75" to the area with some localized ares pushing 1-2" under heavier downpours and thunderstorms! The rain comes to an end by Wednesday morning as we're already back on the warm up pushing the mid 80s as we go into Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Cloudy and Windy

Temperature: 87F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 72F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Saturday: Cloudy and Humid, Cooler after the front in the evening

Temperature: 84F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday Night: Cloudy, Cool, and Breezy

Temperature: 58F

Winds: NE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!