CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



'Feels like' temps: upper 100s

A few sea breeze showers: Friday afternoon

HOT WITH A SIDE OF RAIN

Hot-hot-hot temps will return on Friday. Expect temps to top out on either side of 100ºF, with 'feels like' temps near 110ºF. Please practice heat safety! Major heat risk means you'll need to take breaks, stay hydrated, and look before you lock. The afternoon sea breeze will offer more in the way of relief as it moves inland, kicking up along the way. A 'dip' of low pressure 'upstairs' in the upper-levels of the atmosphere is going to be a big help! Together these weather features will make it fairly easy for showers and storms to bubble up. Not everyone will see the rain, but these storms might bring a quick downpour is likely.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Don't expect a washout, but rain chances will pick up into the Labor Weekend and the upcoming workweek. Abundant tropical moisture will cruise across the Gulf toward Texas, extending our opportunity for rain over the next couple of days. That may help take the edge off of otherwise very hot conditions. While many consider Labor Day to be the unofficial end of summer, the weather seems to disagree! Stay cool and keep your fingers crossed for rain!!

Friday heat returns with a round of sea breeze showers in the forecast

IN THE TROPICS

All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin for now!



